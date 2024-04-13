Common law and status correction

In this insightful episode of The Way Forward, Alec engages in a deep conversation with Brandon Joe Williams, author, securities attorney, and foreign national of The Amnesty Coalition.

Understanding Common Law and Status Connection: Brandon delves into the intricacies of common law, status connection, and how definitions were redefined post-1865 to blur the lines between personhood and corporate entities.





"That what matters is the countless small deeds of unknown people who lay basis for the significant events that enter history" Victor Hugo