Accepting the Love of God Part 8: The Risen Jesus

Jesus could have publicly appeared at the temple but instead chose to only reveal Himself to the disciples because the Gospel must be accepted by faith. He still had the same tender mercy after the resurrection and took time to minister during the next forty days, building the faith of the disciples before He ascended from the Mount of Olives, where He promised He would return to the same spot at the end of the Antichrist's reign to set up the thousand year kingdom.

Today Jesus is in heaven operating in full glory and power, possesses the keys to death and hell, and someday will return to rule in righteousness. He is our Lord and Saviour, but there will come a day when he will no longer be the Saviour to the unsaved! Where do you stand? Is Jesus your Saviour or Judge?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1336.pdf

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty: https://eaec.org/donation.htm