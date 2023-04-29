Soaring Above Distractions: The Eagle and the Crow | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 66

In this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, we discuss the importance of staying focused and avoiding distractions, choosing our battles wisely, and taking the high road in conflict situations. Additionally, we emphasize the need to stay true to our values and beliefs, even in the face of adversity and persecution.





Throughout the conversation, we explore the power of gratitude and positive thinking, sharing practical suggestions for incorporating gratitude into our daily routine. We also highlight the importance of self-awareness, self-discipline, and goal setting, encouraging listeners to stay focused on their values and aspirations even amidst life's challenges and distractions.





Join us for this thought-provoking episode as we apply these principles to our own lives and discuss the ways in which they can positively impact our personal and professional growth.





Don't miss this episode packed with insights, humor, and real-world concerns, only on the Free Thinkers Podcast!





Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.





