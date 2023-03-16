Ukraine Update March 16, 2023

◽️ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Russian Ambassador Responds To Downed US Drone https://youtu.be/KJk2sj2vCSE ⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of AFU manpower and hardware near Grianikovka, Styopovaya Novosyolovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzer.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Terny, Torskoye, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).The enemy losses were over 235 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 D-20 howitzer, 2 Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 U.S. manufactured M777 artillery system.

💥In Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 4 motor vehicles.

◽️The attacks have also resulted in the neutralization of 1 Akatsia self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, 2 Grad and Uragan MLRS, as well as 1 M777 artillery system and 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer.

◽️3 munition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have also been destroyed near Dachnoye, Galicynovka and Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched fire attack against the AFU units near Ugledar, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Scherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

◽️Moreover, 1 sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy has been eliminated near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 75 soldiers, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

💥In Kherson direction, as a result of the shelling the enemy losses were over 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️Air defense facilities have intercepted 15 projectiles of HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 7 UAVs near Okop, Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), Pervomaysk, Pokrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Balochki (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry