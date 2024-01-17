Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pope Francis & DEATH of False Witness bro. Rg Stair
channel image
The Final Witness
85 Subscribers
14 views
Published a month ago

MESSAGE From 7-16-2021 is a Detailed Description of

Rg Stairs 40 Year prophecy about Rg SEEING the Pope of ROME !!!

                          Equal to The Denny Liarvee's 2024 PERVERSION !!! WOW !!!

POPE FRANCIS ~ Many Many Times as We all heard False Witness brother Rg Stair Proclaim and Speak so Vehemently about " GOD Told Me Things " , Going to the Pope of Rome was to be HIS Final Trip and His Death According to what "God Told Him " right Along with Jesus is Coming Within 6 Months of My Death. Time will Ultimately Seal this Liar's Life & Death as we already have seen Numerous Lies that "God Told Me " he Often Said. WE are going to be more Comprehensive with Intensity with these messages as Time goes on. Not only wiyh false bretheren like Rg stair but with present Truth for This Present Time. God Bless brothers & sisters ~ Jesus The Christ is Coming but Not This Year ! Amen & Amen ! Even so " Come Lord Jesus " MARANATHA !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

https://rumble.com/c

Keywords
trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket