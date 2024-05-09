BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Neurologists swamped with vaxx injuries, but they won’t do this | Doc Malik
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1365 views • 12 months ago

By December 2022 dr. Ahmad Malik was seeing and hearing about a lot of strange health issues everywhere, such as turbo cancer, blood clots, sudden deaths, shingles, etc. He spoke to a neurologist who said he was swamped with all kinds of strange neurological issues he had never seen before and required him to go back to the text books.

Dr. Malik asked the neurologists if he had any idea what might be causing all these strange issues. The neurologists answered under his breath that it’s the COVID jabs. Malik asked what the neurologist was doing about it, and he answered that he told his patients not to get any more boosters.

When dr. Malik suggested that the neurologist speak up to warn the public, the neurologist laughed in his face. Malik realized the following:

1. All ‘vaccines’ are a holy cow. You have to worship at the altar of the sacred cow and you cannot question it. That’s not good. You should be able to question everything, especially in regard to patient safety.

2. If you stray out of the boundaries of what’s acceptable in the medical profession, you get into trouble. You get investigated, suspended, your license is potentially taken away from you, which means your career and livelihood are gone. There’s a problem with the profession and regulatory agencies.

3. There’s an issue with cancel culture which leads to self-censorship. People are scared to speak up. This means they are not warning others and not protecting what is right, such as free speech.

SOURCE

Segment from (starts around 39:00):

https://rumble.com/v4r3t5t

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

