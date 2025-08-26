Imagine a wrist device pulsing nonstop, risking brain development and hormones.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine a device pulsing on your wrist 24/7, connected to your phone. We already know the risks to brain development and hormones.
Do not miss the groundbreaking EMF Hazards Summit 2025, register for free at https://BrightU.com
#EMF #radiation #healthrisk #wifi #5G #braindamaged #wellness #toxins #remedies #EMFprotection #electromagneticfields