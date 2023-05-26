NEXT TORONTO MAYOR CHRIS SKY ANSWERS QUESTIONS - WILL YOU PROTECT CANADIANS FROM THE WHO?

The World Health Organization are CRIMINALS and MURDERERS and forced the world into a three-year lockdown over a disease that never existed, and they are planning to do it again. Will Chris Sky Protect Torontonians from those killers?





Chris Sky is the only Mayoral Candidate BRAVE ENOUGH to face real questions. You can watch the whole interview here:





https://rumble.com/v2pjo0w-crooked-canadian-politics-and-next-toronto-mayor-chris-sky-answers-your-que.html





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY Tuesday at 9PM Toronto/New York Time - Live on www.FreedomReport.ca