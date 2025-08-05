💥Truth Bombs: 'Federal Reserve’, Banking Cartel's real reason for being - G. Edward Griffin

💥 Investigator drops TRUTH BOMBS about Federal Reserve’ real reason for being

“They got together, they drew up the regulations for their own industry (to self-regulate their own industry is what cartels do), and then they sent it to Congress and took off the label at the top that said ‘banking cartel’, they erased that and said ‘Federal Reserve Act’,” G. Edward Griffin said, recalling the Fed’s 1913 origin story.

Crucially, even though the Fed is not a US government agency, “you go to prison” if you “don’t obey the rules that they set down for their own industry,” the observer stressed.