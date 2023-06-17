The House Oversight Committee chairman is laying out more details to support his assertion that members of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, including son Hunter, accepted millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities. The new bank records cited in the GOP memo, which is based on subpoenaed data, reportedly include transactions from Romania and China. The Republicans say they show a pattern of “influence peddling” that coincides with anti-corruption speeches and meetings Biden took part in while vice president, particularly with the Romanian government and its leadership. The estimated amount of money collected by the Bidens has skyrocketed. House investigators are now saying it could be as much as $30 million. Let’s look at this headline from Summit News.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/16/23

Definitions

from The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition.

noun One who betrays one's country, a cause, or a trust, especially one who commits treason.

from The Century Dictionary.

To act the traitor toward; betray.

noun One who violates his allegiance and betrays his country; one who is guilty of treason. See treason.

noun One who betrays any trust; a person guilty of perfidy or treachery; one who violates confidence reposed in him.

noun Synonyms Rebel, etc. See insurgent.

Of or pertaining to a traitor; traitorous.