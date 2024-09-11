© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates, advocates for digital ID systems to monitor "systems & behaviors" as a way to tackle the spread of "misinformation."
"The U.S. is a tough one because we have the notion of the First Amendment. And so what are the exceptions?...I do think over time...you're going to want to be in an environment where the people are truly identified...We're going to have to have systems and behaviors that we're more aware of who says that, who created this?"