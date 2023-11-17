Richard Burdick's Snap Shot, Op. 326 No. 12 #SpokaneFalls for - #Englishhorn, #horn, #harp & #cello

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This work was videotaped on Richard's trip to California in the summer of 2022. A key aspect of the trip was the flooding of the Yellowstone River, and the first time he found the Falls in Downtown Spokane. Plus a side trip to Lassen National Park where he demonstrated his strength by picking up a bolder (of very light pumice.)
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus326.html