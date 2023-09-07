BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trapped Alien Light-Soul: Soul Harvesting, MIlABs, Orion Dracos, and the Reincarnation-Machine
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
127 views • 09/07/2023

Source: Haujean Contactee "The Lauda Leon Sovereign Ki interview with Haujean Contactee. Psychic warfare within the AI Matrix"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Yvq9y4BVPk

Sovereign Ki "Interview with Nate : Haujean Contactee"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIM-H8h-3Hc

Interview with Nathan Ciszek, a Haujean Contactee. In this video Nathan joins psychic healer Lauda Leon from The Sovereign Ki channel to discuss his life as a joint Draco ET military abduction victim, and how he broke free after a lifelong struggle with various shadow government programs with the help of God, lightworkers, and angelic extraterrestrials.

Nathan Ciszek is "Haujean Contactee"

contact: [email protected]

t.me/planetaryconsciousness

website Lauda Leon: www.sovereignki.com
[email protected]


FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufoastrologymatrixafterlifereptilianssoul trapgreysbigfootdragonshypnotic regressionreincarnation traporganic portalsbloodlinearkangel
