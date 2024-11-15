Season 2 Ep 13, Disrupt Now Podcast: An Ancient Lineage of Exorcists: Exploring Beyond the Visible

PART 2: In a world where the invisible often goes unnoticed (and diving into a topic few desire to talk about openly and even fewer want to admit is real), the latest episode of the Disrupt Now Podcast brings to light some of the most profound yet under-explored aspects of ancient truths around exorcisms, how this relates to the vibrations we put out, the healing of humanity, Earth, and more.





This episode’s guest is Dr. Jack Schaefer, a Doctor of Chinese Medicine, a Taoist Priest, and one who has carried on an ancient lineage of exorcists. This is Part 2 of a two-part series with Dr. Schaefer, so catch the first one if you haven’t watched that yet, which is Season 2, Ep. 12 (https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/blog/igniting-our-vital-life-force-within-qi-martial-arts-meditation-and-healing)





In this Part 2 episode, we dive into these following elements:

✔️ The significance of recognizing and managing our energies

✔️ The unseen and malevolent beings that exist

✔️ The ancient lineage of exorcists

✔️ Ancestral and other traumas and healing methods used in Taoist practices

✔️ Energy cultivation practices and raising our vibrations through consciousness (and more!)





This enlightening conversation aims to shed light on often overlooked yet vital aspects of spiritual and cosmic healing-- truly providing Cosmic Medicine for the Sacred Soul!





00:00 Introduction to Disrupt Now Podcast

04:29 Diving Deeper: The Reality of Malevolent Beings

05:55 Taoist Rituals and Exorcistic Practices

07:50 Personal Experiences and Lessons from China

12:27 The Importance of Discernment in Healing

16:21 Understanding Trauma and Energetic Alignment

20:04 Practical Applications and Rituals

32:52 The Role of Taoist Cultivation and Precepts





