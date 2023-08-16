BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SRA Survivor Sparrow: Her Story and Recovery
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
Max interviews Sparrow about her experiences surviving satanic ritual abuse, MK-Utra and experimentation as a child. Her father was both her perpetrator at home and took her to basements in bars, medical facilities and private homes with secret rooms with altars where she was put through rituals, filmed for child pornography and trafficked. Sparrow describes swastikas and men in hoods, cages and other children during her torture. She describes the process of recovering memories, her adult life and struggle with substance abuse and her healing process. Sparrow has found healing through her art, included in the interview, and continues on her journey of recovery.

Sparrow’s Instagram

Website: sparrow4everfree.com

srasurvivormaxsparrowunbrokenlowenmary sparrow
