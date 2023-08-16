SRA Survivor Sparrow: Her Story and Recovery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max interviews Sparrow about her experiences surviving satanic ritual abuse, MK-Utra and experimentation as a child. Her father was both her perpetrator at home and took her to basements in bars, medical facilities and private homes with secret rooms with altars where she was put through rituals, filmed for child pornography and trafficked. Sparrow describes swastikas and men in hoods, cages and other children during her torture. She describes the process of recovering memories, her adult life and struggle with substance abuse and her healing process. Sparrow has found healing through her art, included in the interview, and continues on her journey of recovery.
Sparrow’s Instagram
Website: sparrow4everfree.com