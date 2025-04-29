Revelation's Fourth Seal: Metal Beasts Awaken

The rise of the Beast is right in front of us. By 2030, Security Robots will be controlled by 6G. Will there be the a plandemic corresponding with the 6G rollout. Could robots be the Seal Four beasts of the earth that kill.? We’ve covered how retailers are placing scanning technology to enter a store / open freezer doors / pay with your right hand. Now, no cashiers or cash. Mr. Fauci gets rich during the plandemic. Elon Musk may team up with Palantir to support the Golden Dome (Skynet) project. META is using Ai to determine if you’re under age (creepy big brother tech). Driverless / enslavement motorcycles are coming. We deconstruct Jordan Peterson’s new censorship role that calls for ID2020 to surf the net – just like Bill Gate on the left. ChatGPT goes demonic. New WEF leader wants to control your water, think smart meters. Trump suggested using Gold to buy Bitcoin. Now gold vending machines are appearing. God’s Money vs. Crypto. Deep dive ai god..