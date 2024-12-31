BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OMG❗ WILL TATERTOT 🥔☢🔥 BE SUED BY ROSEANNE BARR FOR RAPE❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
136 views • 6 months ago

E. Jean Carroll? Nope- Roseanne says Joe Biden r****d her 26 years ago in this department store dressing room and it is all coming back now.


She said she needs to sue.


I wonder if she would have a case?🤔😉


Roseanne Barr openly mocked Donald Trump victim E. Jean Carroll in a strange skit shared to social media on Monday, April 22.


While standing next to the dressing rooms at luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, Barr looked shocked as she held a hand to her face.


"I just had a horrible flashback, a horrible memory," she said, still feigning shock. "Right now, I realized that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me right here in that dressing room in the shoe department when I went in to change my shoes."


"Joe Biden," she repeated. "He raped me right here in the shoe department at Bergdorf Goodman."


When asked if she was okay, she replied, "No, I'm not. I need to sue...I need to sue."


While fans of the conservative comedienne praised her for the mocking joke, others slammed her for making fun of a woman who faced sexual abuse, according to the findings of a a New York jury.


"You are a horrible person for this vileness. Sexual assault is not a comedy skit," one user wrote.


Roseanne retorted back, "I would never insult a sexual assault victim. I was talking about E. Jean Carroll."


Source: https://x.com/TheEXECUTlONER_/status/1873822493636689935


Thumbnail: https://okmagazine.com/p/roseanne-barr-claims-joe-biden-raped-her-26-years-ago-skit/


AtCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: http://www.popsugar.com/news/Joe-Biden-Trump-Obama-Wiretapping-Claim-43341133


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/entertainment/2977831/roseanne-barr-jokes-biden-assaulted-her-trying-shoes-department-store/

