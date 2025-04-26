BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Future of Energy? How ENG8 Could Change Everything We Know About Power
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
398 followers
0
86 views • 4 months ago

The Future of Energy? How ENG8 Could Change Everything We Know About Power | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

I am always looking into alternative energy technologies, I recently came across something that truly piqued my interest — ENG8. A member of my network brought it to my attention, and after some initial research, I decided to dive deeper by interviewing the team behind it.

Now, to be clear, ENG8 is a private company — not publicly traded — so it’s extremely illiquid, and I’m not making any investment recommendation here. I haven't even personally decided yet whether I’ll invest a small amount. But what I found compelling enough to share is the technology itself and the verification they provided against any negative rumors.

In short, ENG8 has developed a way to generate more energy out of water than is put in, using a form of low-energy nuclear reactions. They've shown promising results, including the creation of heat and small amounts of oil through transmutation processes, using off-the-shelf materials — not sci-fi tech. Their goal is simple but revolutionary: affordable, decentralized, independent energy for homes, businesses, and vehicles without building an entirely new industrial supply chain.

It's a fascinating concept, and although there’s still a long road ahead for commercialization, I believe it's worth your time to hear their story.

Enjoy the interview.

Watch this video on The Future of Energy? How ENG8 Could Change Everything We Know About Power, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Future of Energy? How ENG8 Could Change Everything We Know About Power.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
