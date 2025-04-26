The Future of Energy? How ENG8 Could Change Everything We Know About Power | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

I am always looking into alternative energy technologies, I recently came across something that truly piqued my interest — ENG8. A member of my network brought it to my attention, and after some initial research, I decided to dive deeper by interviewing the team behind it.

Now, to be clear, ENG8 is a private company — not publicly traded — so it’s extremely illiquid, and I’m not making any investment recommendation here. I haven't even personally decided yet whether I’ll invest a small amount. But what I found compelling enough to share is the technology itself and the verification they provided against any negative rumors.

In short, ENG8 has developed a way to generate more energy out of water than is put in, using a form of low-energy nuclear reactions. They've shown promising results, including the creation of heat and small amounts of oil through transmutation processes, using off-the-shelf materials — not sci-fi tech. Their goal is simple but revolutionary: affordable, decentralized, independent energy for homes, businesses, and vehicles without building an entirely new industrial supply chain.

It's a fascinating concept, and although there’s still a long road ahead for commercialization, I believe it's worth your time to hear their story.

Enjoy the interview.

