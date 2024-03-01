Trudeau Panics As Arrest Warrants Issued Against WEF Young Global Leaders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that independent media outlets represent a threat to the WEF’s Great Reset agenda that the global elites are working so hard to implement.
This is a huge problem for Trudeau personally because he understands that that his days as a free man are numbered and when the global elite fail and the WEF falls, he will be held to account for his various crimes.
According to the son of a WEF co-founder, Pascal Najadi, key figures are cooperating with prosecutors in the crimes against humanity case against the global elite and their diplomatic immunity is about to be revoked.
With mass arrests on the horizon, no wonder Trudeau has become more desperate and erratic than ever before.
Mirrored - The People's Voice