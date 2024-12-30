Learning to Relinquish Control and Lean on Christ While We Wait on the Lord - Mark Vroegop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is often the gap periods of waiting in our lives that are the most difficult - anxiety and anger can set in, and we may find ourselves going down a negative and destructive path. This very issue is something that Mark Vroegop, the lead pastor of College Park Church, set out to tackle in his book, Waiting Isn’t a Waste: The Surprising Comfort of Trusting God in the Uncertainties of Life. Mark talks about waiting on God in those “gap moments,” and trusting His provision. Waiting is beautiful, promised, and a biblical command, he says. He also describes it as a “hopeful position that we can live in.” Waiting doesn’t have to be painful - it can be a major growing season for our faith in Jesus.
TAKEAWAYS
Every person has to discern about when it’s time to wait and when it’s time to move
Waiting confronts our desire for control
Waiting is part of what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ
Gaps are meant to remind us that we are NOT God and that we CAN trust Him
