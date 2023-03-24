How Soros Money Could Swing the Trump Trial; Biden Involvement Investigated

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp:

How Soros Money Could Swing the Trump Trial; Investigations Begin Into Biden Involvement





WATCH THE FULL LIVE:https://ept.ms/TheSorosConnectionYT





District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is allegedly planning the arrest of Donald Trump, is being accused of receiving $1 million from billionaire Democrat financier George Soros. The Soros money allegedly went through the Color of Change PAC, and was given to help appoint district attorneys who support altering prosecutions mainly based on race.





Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is being accused of involvement in the pending arrest of Trump, who would be a key political opponent in the coming 2024 elections. Investigations are already beginning into potential involvement from the federal government.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.







