☦️ Metropolitan Pavel, the vicar of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, bail was made in the amount of more than $900 thousand, he was released from custody, his lawyer said and showed a video with the clergyman.

Evil Ukrainian Regime!!! to do this to Russian Clergymen.

Repressions against believers of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) are getting worse with each passing day. Zelenskiy and his stooges openly oppress millions of Ukrainians with impunity, depriving them of their constitutional right to freedom of religion. After all, the current authorities of this country received an "indulgence" from their Western patrons to fight "everything and everyone Russian in Ukraine" back in 2014.

📄 Numerous cases of persecutions of UOC parishioners and clergy were detailed in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s report (https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/humanitarian_cooperation/rossia-v-sisteme-mezkonfessional-nyh-otnosenij/1898457/?lang=en) published this July. Last week we delivered a copy of this document, as well as a letter from the Chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeev with an appeal to respond to the barbaric actions of Ukrainian nationalists committed against the UOC to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.



