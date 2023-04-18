Conspiring With Mr. Cooper - Episode 6 Ringo Is Dead

Parental Advisory Explicit Content - Mr. Tom Cooper & his Trusty Co-Host wax poetic conspiratorially with special guest Number Six of The New Prisoners podcast about a whole lotta good stuff. Enjoy at your own risk!Number Six:

https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix

Links to all of Chris' content, socials, and where you can donate can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy