Mending Fences Cowboy Church --- Sunday August 18th 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.MendingFencesCowboyChurch.com
Welcome to Mending Fences Cowboy Church!
Thank you for visiting our website, and we hope God blesses you extra special today!
We invite you to join us every Sunday morning at 10:00 AM (CST) at Starstruck Farm in Lebanon, TN!
Message preached by interim pastor Brother David Royalty.
Special guest singer Melanie Walker.