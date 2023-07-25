BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌟 From Fax to Fame: A Remarkable Journey of Introductions in Barcelona! 🌟
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 07/25/2023

🌍 Join us as we delve into an inspiring tale of adventure and success! 🚀

When growth acceleration adviser Scott Cochrane arrived in Barcelona, he couldn't speak a word of Spanish, but that didn't stop him!

He bravely sent out faxes (remember those?) offering his expertise in helping companies expand into the English-speaking world. 📠💼

📈 Through word of mouth and powerful introductions, Scott began to make waves in the business world, landing exciting opportunities one after the other.

🎧 https://bit.ly/3p416Aj

🌊✨ Marketing? Not needed! his passion and skills spoke for themselves! 🗣️

🌐 Want to hear the full story? Click the link in our bio or description and get ready to be inspired! 🎧👆

Keywords
nolimitsadventureawaitsbarcelonajourneysuccessstory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy