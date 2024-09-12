🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 The Haitian 🚨The Coming FIRE!- Dream of Nuclear Attack, 🚨🚨 🚨 PRESIDENT BIDEN REPORTEDLY 🚨READY TO GIVE UKRAINE PERMISSION TO 🚨 🚨🚨 ATTACK RUSSIA 🚨 🚨 🚨

America’s news channels, talk radio shows, and news websites are abuzz today with chatter about last night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, few Americans know how fast the USA is racing toward a nuclear nightmare with Russia. Big things are underway.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 09/11/2024

The Coming FIRE!- Dream of Nuclear Attack, 🚨🚨 🚨 PRESIDENT BIDEN REPORTEDLY 🚨READY TO GIVE UKRAINE PERMISSION TO 🚨 🚨🚨 ATTACK RUSSIA 🚨 🚨 🚨

