THEY TOLD US A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE WAS COMING AND THEY WEREN'T KIDDING!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Skin-rotting drug ‘tranq’ infiltrates US cities: ‘Zombifying bodies’https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/skinrotting-drug-tranq-infiltrates-us-cities-zombifying-bodies/news-story/d8811f89dba8eafb828d951bd949c666
Please Subscribe to my new backup channels:
HI MY NAME IS TODD!!!
https://www.youtube.com/@mynamestodd
Just A Girl In a Boys Body
https://www.youtube.com/@justagirlinaboysbody
Shared from and subscribe to:
A TIME TO UPRISE
https://www.youtube.com/@atimetouprise/videos