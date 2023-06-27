Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 26 June 2023⚡️

▪️On the night of June 26, Russian troops again struck AFU facilities in Ukraine.

In Odesa, local authorities indirectly confirmed that Kalibr cruise missiles and drones successfully hit a number of targets in the region.

▪️In the Starobilsk direction, units of airborne troops continue to fight in the Serebryansky forestry area.

At the same time there are massive strikes on the rear positions of the AFU in Torske, Terny and Nevske.

▪️Against the background of failures near Kreminna, the AFU launched a number of counterattacks in the area of Spirne and Bilohorivka.

Small AFU groups, thrown at the Russian positions, were dispersed by artillery and small arms fire.

▪️The situation to the north of Soledar remains steadily grave, where the enemy attacks in the direction of Yakovlivka.

Nevertheless, there are no successes for the AFU in this section of the front.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, after several days of continuous attacks, the AFU managed to enter Rivnopol.

Russian units withdrew from the populated area and took up defenses on the surrounding heights and in the wooded areas.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation is generally unchanged, with inclement weather not conducive to active combat operations.

At the same time, positional fighting continues both in the direction of Robotynо and in the area of Pyatykhatky.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU is trying to expand the bridgehead in the area of Antonovsky bridge and Aleshkinskye Dachi.

Intensive air and artillery strikes are being launched against enemy forces on both banks of the Dnipro.



