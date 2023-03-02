BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Worldwide Food Cutoff in 2025
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
71 views • 03/02/2023

This clip was taken from a video called:

UN Secrets From a 17 Year Insider

Last chance to stock up on supplies is 2023 and 2024. Calin Goergescu is right on the massive food shortage in 2025; wrong that the good guys will win and food will be plentiful in 2025. From 2025 to 2027 food will be scarce. In 2028, will be another year food can be restocked; after that, it vanishes again (2029-2031).

2 parts clipped out of the 40-minute video:

1:30 2025 Food shortage scheduled by the UN for 2025.

1:14 Calin Georgescu's background.

Total 2:44.

Thumbnail is from archive.org and free to share.

Keywords
foodshortagesguaranteed
