Elon Musk Reveals DOGE Found a Billion Dollar Survey About National Parks

If you think you hate government waste, your probably don't hate it nearly enough.
On a Thursday interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, Elon Musk and several members of the DOGE team revealed many interesting things they're finding in their exploration of government waste. Among them was something so egregious, fact checkers are in disbelief.
Musk said they uncovered a survey commissioned by the government that spends a billion taxpayer dollars to ask ten questions about national parks. To make it worse, he said there didn't seem to be an actual purpose for the data being collected.
This is about money laundering. It's why UniParty Swamp politicians, bureaucrats, and their legacy media puppets are so opposed to the Department of Government Efficiency.
