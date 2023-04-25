◽️ The biggest voice against the Ukraine war, Tucker Carlson, has been fired from Fox News.

⚡️ SITREP

⚡️ On 21 April, the Iskander operational and tactical missile system struck a weapons depot and a location of foreign mercenaries stationed in the library building in Kostantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The strike has neutralized up to 60 militants of the so-called Georgian Legion and 15 pieces of military hardware located in the adjacent territory. About 20 mercenaries have been seriously wounded. Eliminated militants of the Georgian Legion were involved in the brutal torture and killing of Russian servicemen near Kiev in March last year.

◽️ The Russian Ministry of Defense has information on every foreign mercenary involved in the killing of Russian military personnel. All of them will get the retribution they deserve.

⚡️ Today around 3:30 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet's base in the city of Sevastopol with three unmanned speedboats.

◽️ Anti-submarine warfare forces destroyed all of the enemy's unmanned speedboats on the approach to Sevastopol Bay. There are no losses.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Artyomovka, Ivanovka, and Figolevka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ More than 70 Ukrainian personnel, one armored fighting vehicle, and three pick-up trucks have been neutralized.

◽️ An ammunition depot of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chernopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been disabled close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces jointly with airborne units have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments in this area.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 8 sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 76 firing missions in this area.

◽️ The enemy's reserves advancing towards the town of Artyomovsk have been engaged close to Bogdanovka.

◽️ More than 280 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armored personnel carrier, four armored fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed in this area during the day.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Malaya Tokmachka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region)

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Novoselka and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Total enemy losses in these directions amounted to over 20 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 65th Mechanized Brigade and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed close to Ravnopolye and Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



