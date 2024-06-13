BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gazan Doctor Curses Hamas Blames Them for the Bloodshed, Calls Muslims Cowards for Not Opposing Them
American Patriots God Country
54 views • 11 months ago

💯% THIS IS POWERFUL: GAZAN CURSES HAMAS BLAMES THEM FOR ALL THE BLOODSHED, CALLS FOR AN END TO THEM AND IT!

Al-Jazeera was caught altering video of a Gazan criticizing Hamas amid the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza since the October 7th attack by Hamas against Israel.

The largest news network in the Arab world edited and altered Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Jodeh’s harsh criticism against Hamas. Despite their efforts, the full version was posted on social media, revealing the truth.

Dr. Jodeh, covered in blood, arrived at Deir al-Balah's hospital after the hostage rescue operation in Nuseirat. From the hospital, he condemned Hamas and labeled Palestinians "a nation of cowards" for not opposing them. Al-Jazeera edited out every single time Jodeh criticized Hamas, making it look like his criticism was toward Israel.

Al-Jazeera also removed the unflattering ending of the original clip, showing a group of people trying to silence Dr. Jodeh once they realize he is speaking against Hamas at the presence of journalists.

STEVE'S TAKE: When finally someone there is saying the truth - they don’t want to hear it and shut him down. SHARE THIS AND MAKE IT GO VIRAL!

trendingviralmuslimsislampalestinedoctorpalestiniansgazaamerican patriots for god and countryhamaswar on terrorviral videotrending newsfree palestineal-jazeeratrending videodr muhammad ahmed jodehdr jodeh
