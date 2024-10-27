SECRET MILITARY HELICOPTER INTIMADATORS

27/10/24 M-AJOR NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO CAA: 36317

THUMBNAIL: CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 10M AND 15M LENGTH ABOVE.

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

14/11/24 G-ICER NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO THE CAA 36595



Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

UPLOAD: 26/10/24 POLICE G-MPSB OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL AT LEAST TEN TIMES UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 0821903

BBC NEWS. 20 December 2023

Greater Manchester Police ordered to clear FOI backlog (I make 800 FOI's to GMP every year re low flying helicopters and Vanessa Jardine has all the ID numbers for all of the helicopter deployments she has not responded to one FOI)

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued the force with an enforcement notice for "repeated failures" in responding to requests. It said it had 850 requests awaiting a response, some dating back to 2021.

GMP has 35 days to publish an action plan and clear the backlog by July or it could be held in contempt of court. The force said it had a "robust" action plan in place to improve its response time.

The ICO is the UK's independent regulator for data protection and information rights law. The enforcement notice comes after the ICO issued a practice recommendation to GMP in February after it was found to be the most complained about police force for timeliness over the previous 12 months.

Phillip Angell, of the ICO, said: "Greater Manchester Police has currently done little to address the response backlog. "Whilst we recognise an action plan has been put in place and some progress has been made to improve its timeliness since the issuing of the practice recommendation, we are not seeing the improvement both we and the public need to see at the pace we need to see it.

"Improved response times to incoming requests should not be made at the expense of clearing the existing backlog - they should go hand in hand."

Under the legislation, public organisations are required to respond to requests within 20 working days or explain why it will take longer to do so.

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Eleven Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID,G-MPSB, AND G-POLS