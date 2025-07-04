The power of true worship | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Calling all WORSHIPPERS!!!🙌🏼





Join us as we explore the profound meaning of worship through the lens of Scripture. In this powerful message, you'll discover that worship is not just a ritual but an anointing that comes from the depths of your heart. Drawing from John 4:23, we dive into what it truly means to worship—keeping your idols at the altar, surrendering everything to God, and prioritizing Him above all else.





We'll journey through the story of Abraham’s faith in Genesis, from his sacrifices in chapters 12 and 13 to the ultimate test of obedience on Mount Moriah in chapter 22. You'll learn that true worship often involves giving up what is dear to us, and how God rewards that faithfulness with unimaginable blessings.





We'll also reflect on the beautiful encounter between Jesus and the sinful woman in Luke 7, highlighting how worship transcends social boundaries and is a refuge for the hurt and rejected.





Whether you've felt the weight of sin or simply seek a deeper connection with God, this message is for you. Let’s uncover the transformative power of worship together and understand how the Father is seeking genuine worshippers.





The power of true worship

Prophetic Time | 12 May 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





