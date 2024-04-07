The Raiders AJ Cole on NC State’s Final Four Run and Gearing Up for the Raiders’ Offseason

Presented on US Sports Net By

BBcom!

25% Off Signature Whey Protein

With code: SWEET25

https://bit.ly/BBcomSWEET25





Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal catches up with punter AJ Cole to talk March Madness, NC State, DJ Burns Jr. and the Raiders' upcoming offseason program on this edition of Upon Further Review.





Get the Raiders app @ https://apple.co/3vhljTl for more.





Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net