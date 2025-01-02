Yah's Misfits 2-1-2025

In this Portion we cover Genesis 43, where Jacob’s sons bring Benjamin to meet Joseph. The second half we will answer the question, Where did the 10 Northern Tribes go? Was there a 2nd Exodus? Will there be a 3rd Exodus when they return after Gog is destroyed by YHWH? Where is Arsareth? The answers are in 2 Esdras chapter 13 if you want to read to prepare & 2 Kings 17:23. Some stayed in Assyria, but the majority went to a far away land by ships to the and in the East (Orient), where the sun rises. We prove everything with scripture. There are many false paradigms with the Lost Tribes, such as the black Hebrew movement and Christian Identity movement (white Hebrews). This is a much see video!