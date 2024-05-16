WORLD LEADERS SHOT FOR RESISTING WHO ONE WORLD HEALTH TREATY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
May 15, 2024
PART 1 INTERVIEW WITH TODD CALLENDER: Days after Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico declared that Slovakia would not participate in the WHO Pandemic Treaty that creates a one world pandemic health control, and that the Covid pandemic was a lie, he was shot multiple times and is in grave condition. How can the U.S. resist this forfeiture of our national sovereignty when the U.S. government has turned over the DOD to the WHO? Attorney Todd Callender explains.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
GUEST: Todd Callender: vaxxchoice.com and 5smallstones.com
IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby
Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:
https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping)
HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com Use coupon code: RUBY for discounts MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)
Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY
CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com
Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby
HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com
Use Promo Code: RUBY for 5% off
Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby
PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular: https://www.patriotmobile.com
Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!
FARM COMMUNITY: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership
https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Promo code: Ruby for 10% off)
Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support or to the legal defense fund:
https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine And legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
Venmo: @Jane-Ruby
DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby
Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vf7ke-world-leaders-shot-for-resisting-who-one-world-health-treaty.html