🔥Fierce fighting near Pokrovsk: "🅾️" group massively burn enemy equip, infantry & artillery - another day of fighting for the group "Center"

🔥🇺🇦 Fierce fighting near Pokrovsk: "🅾️" group massively burn enemy equipment, infantry and artillery - another day of fighting for the group "Center"
▪️A selection of combat work by fighters of the Center group of forces on April 3 to destroy military equipment, weapons, infantry and positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during active combat operations in the Pokrovsky direction.
▪️The footage shows tanks, NATO armored combat vehicles, artillery, firing points, mortars, infantry, enemy positions and vehicles being burned.