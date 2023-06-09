Silent War Ep. 6325: "We Are Not Alone" NYC Megahaze:AntifaArson? More Oppression

💵 Please support our sponsorsOn Sale Now - Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid 15% off

In this episode of The Silent War:

South African Couple Tortured to Death, Set on Fire While Still Alive.





3 in 10 Young Americans and Mostly Democrats Support Government Cameras Installed in American Households, Survey Says.





Putin had a treaty with the Ukraine that neither side would attack the Donbass. (the Minsk agreement) For the entire 8 years the treaty was in effect, Ukraine attacked the Russians who live in the Donbass. This was why Putin attacked the Ukraine.





THE LYING MEDIA WILL NEVER TELL YOU THIS!





Successful Attack and Repelled Ukrainian Counterattack Overshadowed by PMC Wagner Infighting With Ministry of Defense – Mercenary Forces Arrest Russian Brigade Commander for Firing on Their Troops.





Mayor Adams Wants To Pay New Yorkers To Host Migrants In Their Homes.





"We Are Not Alone": US Has Retrieved Craft Of 'Non-Human Origin' Says Whistleblower From Govt. Task Force On UFOs.





Dead Sea Scrolls – Prophecies of Aliens Censored From Modern Bibles.

https://theserapeum.com/dead-sea-scrolls-prophecies-of-aliens-censored-from-modern-bibles/





Violence between Antifa and parents ERUPTS in Glendale, California outside school board meeting over LGBT Pride agenda.





Apocalyptic Haze Engulfs New York City as Canadian Wildfires Push Air Quality to Unprecedented Levels, Making it the World’s Most Polluted City.





Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Is Being Tortured in DC Gulag Following Conviction – Allegedly at the Orders of Anti-Trump Deputy Warden Landerkin.





Biden Regime Set to Ban OVER HALF of all Gas Furnaces and Change How Millions Heat Their Homes.





COLLUDING COP Caught Red-Handed on Camera LYING ON THE STAND! Stunning Partial Victory in J6 Trial VIDEO Shows it Was DC Cops Who Cut Tarps on Bleachers – Not Protesters!





The Great COVID Death Coverup continues - Standard Response: Ventilator killed 97%+ of Elderly people.









