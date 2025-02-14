SN1504: Psychological Corruption, Engineered Depopulation & Security Schisms ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6kce54-sn1504-psychological-corruption-engineered-depopulation-and-security-schism.html]









[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/02/14/sn1504-psychological-corruption-engineered-depopulation-security-schisms/]









The deception runs deeper than we ever imagined. This week, we unravel the insidious financial web behind USAID—an institution funneling our own tax dollars into the machinery of global subversion. The American people aren’t just being betrayed—they’re being engineered into submission. From the funding of our adversaries to the silent war waged against us in our own skies, USAID has been a linchpin in the erosion of national sovereignty.









But corruption is never contained—it metastasizes. This week, we break from our usual exposés to confront one of the most chilling revelations yet: the continued deceit surrounding COVID-19. The pharmaceutical overlords made their move during the Super Bowl, with Pfizer’s sickeningly deceptive “Fight Cancer” ad—a desperate ploy met with public scorn and suspicion. What are they really trying to distract us from?









And finally—something even more ominous is unfolding. As mass deportations ramp up, we uncover a disturbing nexus between far-left media networks, criminal illegal gangs, and the FBI itself. Is it coordinated? The evidence suggests something far more sinister than just bureaucratic failure. This isn’t incompetence—it’s orchestrated infiltration.









The truth is unraveling at breakneck speed. Tune in now—before they silence us all.









Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce

Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3

Instagram: @Freedom_Faction

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/m2xVvEC3

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected]