NEW GAME CHANGER: UKRAINE SHAKING FROM RUSSIAN HEAVY BOMBS

The Russian Armed Forces have launched a new series of powerful strikes against targets in Ukraine. Last night, a series of precision strikes destroyed Ukrainian military facilities in various regions of Ukraine. In the city of Kharkiv local authorities confirmed the strikes in the central part of the city. According to military sources, the points of deployment of military personnel and the command of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate in the Kharkiv region were destroyed.





More Ukrainian military facilities were destroyed in the town of Cossack Lopan, located near the Russian border. Russian strikes also hit targets in the village of Borovaya in the Izyum district. Located here is the frontline headquarters of the Ukrainian forces, which coordinates Ukrainian military operations in the areas east of the Oskol River, where Russian troops are currently advancing.





In addition to the Kharkiv region, Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian facilities on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, including points of deployment of Ukrainian marines.





The Ukrainian military complains that the Russian Aerospace Forces are more actively using heavy aerial bombs of various sizes with universal planning and correction modules, “which makes the work of Ukrainian air defense extremely difficult.”





In 2024, Russian bombs began to reach targets in the city of Kharkiv. In March, the intensity of such strikes on the city outskirts increased significantly. Now explosions may thunder in the city at any time, without any air alert, while missiles are passing unnoticed by Ukrainian air defense forces.





The upgrade of Russian heavy bombs, including the FAB-1500, has improved the accuracy of such strikes. Thanks to the universal modules, their flight is adjusted from a distance that was previously considered unattainable for this type of weapon. The bombs are guided by the Russian GLONASS GPS system and are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 60 km from the launch site.





Russian warplanes are now able to strike at Ukrainian fortified areas without entering the enemy’s air defense zone. FAB heavy bombs are no longer an ordinary weapon of destruction, but rather a strategic tool capable of delivering highly precise devastating strikes.





The invention of the universal modules by Russian engineers has significantly changed the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.





Russia has been using the FAB-250, FAB-500 and FAB-1500 bombs for a long time, and now the huge FAB-3000 has been added to this list.





The new heavy bomb may also be equipped with a universal planning and correction module in the near future. The deployment of these three-ton bombs may have a strategic impact on the situations on the front line and will definitely affect the moral of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military compares them to tactical nuclear weapons. Despite the destructive power of the FAB-3000, they are allowed by military conventions.





https://southfront.press/ukraine-shaking-from-russian-heavy-bombs/