Stretch Your Faith

Trust is an important aspect especially in romantic relationships and business dealings. Marriages fail and business dealings go sour when someone betrays you, but that hasn’t ever been the case with God because He has an impeccable record of faithfulness.

He is your Creator and also wants to be your Savior. He is the one who calls you into ministry and sends you out as well. He sustains your every need and defends you should the need arise. In short, God is your source and desires that you implicitly trust Him.

Your faith is like a rubber band and God is going to stretch you; trusting in the Lord means allowing Him to work out an impossible situation, while the Devil tries to use circumstances and feelings as weapons in an effort to derail you. Your trust in God needs to be tangible. This is when you find out what you’re made of spiritually.

Angus Buchan is a farmer in South Africa that found out what it meant to have real faith when he planted potatoes in the midst of a drought. Despite the lack of irrigation, he believed God for the impossible, and was rewarded with a crop of giant potatoes at harvest time. He held a potato in each hand and stated, “Your faith needs to be just as real as these potatoes.” His faith is a testament that God can be trusted.

RLJ-1649 -- APRIL 29, 2018

