© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eaxpkf33b
2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #AliciaPowe #takedowntheccp
中共想成为第一超级大国，但是美国挡住了中共的路，所以中共必须打败美国
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants to become the first superpower, and the United States is in the way, so the CCP must defeat the United States.