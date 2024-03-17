Super Space Invaders (1992, Master System)

Super Space Invaders is a shoot'em up developed by British company The Kremlin and published by British company Domark. It is a port of Taito's arcade game Super Space Invaders '91(known as Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV in Japan and North America) and was also released for Atari ST, Amiga, PC, c64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum and Game Gear.

You take of control of the Maverick 6, the last remaining defence system of the Earth against an alien invasion.

The game others two modes, normal and advanced. In advanced mode, you play through all of the levels in order, like in the arcade version. In normal mode, you have a decision tree where you choose between two or three options for the next level, similar to the Darius games. The core game play is still Space Invaders. You have a single, fixed screen and need to shoot a formation of aliens before they reach the ground. The aliens will slowly move downwards and will increase their speed the more of them you take down. The aliens will shoot at you. You can cancel out certain shots with your own shots, but not all of them, and it depends your power level. You power can be increased with a certain power-up. Power-ups are dropped if you shoot down the ship which moves along the upper part of the screen from time to time. Other power-ups include a time stop, secondary weapons or a set of shields. The shields stay a certain time and can take a certain amount of damage. They also damage or destroy aliens if they collide with them. Secondary weapons can be fired a finite number of times with a dedicated button. Like in the original, you normally can only fire one shot at a time and you need to wait until it has either the left the screen or hit something.

Compared to original, the aliens now have different formations and different move patterns. They may, for example, go in circles. In some waves, single aliens will leave the formation and come close to the lower part of the screen. Your ship now has a shield which can take some damage and also be replenished with a power-up. When you loose a lives, your ship explodes and all aliens touched by the explosions get destroyed. Aliens can also sometimes take several hits or split in two when hit. There is also a bonus stage where you defend cattle against UFOs which try to abduct it.