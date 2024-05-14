BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"We're home" | A Yom Ha'atsmaut message from The Habura
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
6 views • 12 months ago

Posted13May2024 The Habura:

This is a short film by TheHabura.com in honour of Yom Ha'atsmaut.

Text by Eitan Goodman (@eitangood)
Video by Michael Oliel (@modern_israelite)

ENGLISH SUBTITLES AVAILABLE FOR THE HEBREW ENDING

כן סבתא חזרנו הביתה-
Yes Savta, we came home.

?בתי
My child?

? כן, סבתא-
Yes, Savta ?

.תלחפ. תלחם עד הסוף. עד שהאמת תתגלה שוב ישכון שלום-
Fight. Fight until the end. Until the truth is revealed and peace reigns once more.


  ?אפילו אם זה אנחנו מול העולם -
Even if it's us against the whole world?

.אפילו אזץ בדיוק כמו סבא דלך לפניף, עם חול בידיים ואלוקים בשמים.
Even then. Exactly like your grandfather before you. with "sand in hand" and God above.


israeljewsantisemitismaliyah
