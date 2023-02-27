© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29ucwiddf9
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The so-called “Central Committee for Internal Affairs of the CCP” is just a bunch of nonsense propagated by the overseas CCP’s pawns. After the 20th Party Congress, CCP’s National Security Commission has become Xi’s Dong Chang, which is intended to kill all those who are disloyal to Xi. Wang Xiaohong is the Beria of Communist China!
#CentralCommitteeforInternalAffairsofCCP #20thPartyCongress #NationalSecurityCommission #Xijinping #Wangxiaohong #Beria
2/26/2023 文贵直播：所谓中共中央内部委员会都是海外欺民贼的胡说。二十大后国安委已成为”习一尊”的东厂, 意在杀掉所有对习不忠的人。王小洪就是中共国的贝利亚!
#中共中央内部委员会 #20大 #国安委 #习近平 #王小洪 #贝利亚