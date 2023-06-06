3 Blended Fiber Batts - what do these make?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is the first in a bunch of in-the-fiber-studio, thinkin-it-thru, videos from a tiny brick and mortar LYS in White Sulphur Springs, WV. It can get a bit lonely being a crazy yarn dyer spinner knitter, so I'm inviting you to come along as I figure out stuff - or not! Hope you enjoy sitting down with me to play and learn in the wooly and not so wooly universe of fiber fun!