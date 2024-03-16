HAS PITTSBURGH BEEN TASKED WITH ROLLING OUT 🫣 'THE PURGE'?!?

This is WILLFUL ABDICATION OF RESPONSIBILITY





Yesterday I went into some detail about the unfolding crisis in Haiti. The prime minister is stranded in Puerto Rico and has now officially resigned.





The streets are now ruled by a warlord named “Barbecue.” Police officers are nowhere to be found, even at the country’s national prison complex, where the doors are currently wide open.





All of this is relevant mainly because, for years, leftists have pretended Haiti is salvageable. They didn’t do that simply to contradict Donald Trump, although that’s a big part of it. Their primary motivation is to transform this country into Haiti. Unchecked, one-way migration is one way to do that.





Another way is to adopt Haiti’s approach to policing — which is to say, to stop policing entirely. Beginning last year, criminals in Haiti understood that they could commit crimes with impunity. No one would even attempt to arrest them.





As Human Rights Watch put it in a recent report, “There have been no prosecutions or convictions of those responsible for killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence, or their supporters, since the start of 2023.”





That’s what a total stand down of law and order looks like. It was telegraphed, and as expected, anarchy followed. So you have to wonder — especially in the aftermath of BLM and “defunding the police” — how long until something like that happens here? How long until criminals in America understand that they can commit serious crimes, and no police officers will even bother to show up?





If you’ve followed the news out of Pittsburgh this week, you know that this moment is already here. The city has announced that police officers will simply stop responding to the vast majority of crimes — including burglary and harassment — as long as there’s no “in-progress emergency.” Additionally, between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m, as few as 20 police officers will be on-duty to cover the entire city of 300,000 people. This is as close to a real-life implementation of the Purge as we’ve seen.





What this means is that, if someone breaks into your house in Pittsburgh, and you call 911, they won’t come. Even if your alarm is going off, and your alarm company is notifying the authorities, they don’t care. The police chief in Pittsburgh has clarified that for burglaries, under this new policy, they need some sort of “second verification” in order to ensure that the burglar is on the premises at that moment, before police will even consider driving out to your house.





In other words, it’s like logging into your bank account. They need two-factor authentication so that they can really be sure that there’s a burglary going on. Your alarm just counts as one factor. Additional factors, according to the police chief, could include video footage of the burglar in your house. Or it could be a photo of broken glass with the burglar standing around next to it. Or perhaps you can get the burglar to pose for a picture holding that day’s newspaper. Maybe you can take a quick selfie video with the burglar where he looks at the camera and says, ‘Hey folks, just here burglarizing this home real quick. Sorry for the inconvenience!’ But outside of situations like that, the Pittsburgh police will just tell you to leave a report with their answering machine.





Of course, if the burglar is smart, and breaks into your home between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., then it probably doesn’t matter even if you have the selfie video of the burglars in your home — because there will be only 20 cops in the entire city who can get to you. So the people ransacking your home can take their time. This has all been announced, publicly, by the city of Pittsburgh. You have to wonder why anyone in the city would bother paying taxes at this point — especially since the government in Pittsburgh created this problem in the first place.





After the George Floyd riots of 2020, the mayor implemented a two-year freeze on all police hiring. That’s not an overstatement. The mayor at the time, Bill Peduto, just shut down the police academies.





As CBS News reported in 2022, “The sound of bagpipes graduating a new police class hasn’t been heard in years.” To justify this decision, Peduto appeared on NBC News, where for some reason he answered questions from a bunch of college students.





It’s an amazing clip to watch in retrospect. The mayor tells this random college student that emotions are very high post-George Floyd. He recognizes that everyone’s not exactly thinking rationally. But instead of suggesting that maybe it’s a bad idea to shut down police academies, he basically issues a threat. He says that “police reforms” — by which he means gutting the police department — are going to happen one way or the other.





Read the rest at the thumbnail URL