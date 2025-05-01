How Can a Young Man Keep His Life Pure in a Sinful World?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Struggling to live a clean and holy life as a young man in today’s world? In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster speaks directly to the hearts of young men wrestling with sin, mistakes, and the desire to walk with God.
Using Psalm 119:9 as his foundation — “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed thereto according to thy word.” — Pastor Webster opens a series focused on practical and spiritual guidance for purity and personal holiness. Through scripture, hymns, and personal insight, he brings both conviction and hope.
📖 Key topics covered:
Why falling isn’t final and how to rise again
The cleansing power of God’s Word
The struggle between the flesh and the spirit (Romans 7)
Why personal responsibility matters in purity (2 Corinthians 7:1, 1 Timothy 5:22)
A heartfelt prayer for young men striving to do what is right
🙌 If you’re a young man—or know one—seeking to walk the right path, this is a message you need to hear.
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:46Encouragement for Young Men
01:17The Cleansing Wave Hymn
01:44Scriptural Guidance on Purity
04:24The Struggle with Flesh and Sin
06:48Paul's Teachings on Personal Purity
08:16Concluding Prayer and Farewell