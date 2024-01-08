The Worst Happened! The U.S. Has Finally Lost Control of IRAQ and Is Preparing To Flee This Country!

It was bound to happen sooner or later. Everything that was happening in the geopolitical arena indicated that the United States would not be able to maintain its own presence in the Middle East at the same level. Every day, the United States faces tremendous pressure in this region of the world. Attacks on the US military and Washington's representatives in Iraq and other countries of the Middle East do not stop even for one day. There is an impression that with Biden's rise to power, the process of disintegration of the unipolar empire of the United States has only accelerated................

